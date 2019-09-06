M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. 33,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,795. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

