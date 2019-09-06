M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $357,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,102,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

CMS stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,574. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

