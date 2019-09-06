M&T Bank Corp Has $9.84 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,699 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.62. 8,930,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,955 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.