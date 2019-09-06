M&T Bank Corp Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of UGI worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in UGI by 5.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 202,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in UGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 173,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 124,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 271.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UGI by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 513,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $128,167.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $420,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

UGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 2,258,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

