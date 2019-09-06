M&T Bank Corp Has $5.08 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 52.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Markel by 190.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Markel by 40.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total value of $221,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,097,913.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded up $12.23 on Friday, hitting $1,165.12. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,125.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,061.02. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

