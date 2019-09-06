M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 215,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,512. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.87.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

