M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $9,534,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,120,349 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Hershey stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. Hershey Co has a one year low of $99.15 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

