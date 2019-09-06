M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $88,463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $73,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,542,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 157.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,579,000 after buying an additional 544,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens downgraded shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

CSX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.06. 5,679,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.