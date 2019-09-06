M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 916,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 48.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

