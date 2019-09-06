M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 60.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in HSBC by 57.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HSBC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,481. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.