M&T Bank Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 890,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,086,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. 61,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

