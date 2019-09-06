M&T Bank Corp Buys 519 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $568,121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 857.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,050 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 144.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 444.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,887 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13,261.3% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,068,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,902 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,670,314.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,850 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

FISV traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

