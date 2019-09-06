Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Msci worth $238,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Msci by 1.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Msci by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 14.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Msci by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Msci by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.55. 14,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.95 and its 200 day moving average is $219.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. TheStreet lowered Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

