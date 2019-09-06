Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Receives Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. Motif Bio has a twelve month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.42.

Motif Bio Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

