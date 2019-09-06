Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $207,537.00

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $207,537.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00210503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01235851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00084243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Morpheus.Network’s genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,692,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

Morpheus.Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

