Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,430 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,430 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.94, for a total transaction of $1,356,724.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,523,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,028,784.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $2,659,092.48.

MORN traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $161.80. 1,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,448. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $162.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Morningstar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

