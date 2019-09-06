Morgan Stanley Trims Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Target Price to $41.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. 857,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,839. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.