Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €11.40 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.26 ($17.75).

TKA opened at €11.68 ($13.58) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.07.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

