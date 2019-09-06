Morgan Stanley Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $131.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $131.00 price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on FDX. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.
FedEx stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.43.
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
