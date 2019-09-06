Morgan Stanley Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $131.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $131.00 price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDX. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

FedEx stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

