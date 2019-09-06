Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $9.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.60. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $3,133,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,868.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $67,858.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,505 shares of company stock worth $45,505,922. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mongodb by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

