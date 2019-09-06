Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

MNTA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 411,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.30.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $512,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,980 shares in the company, valued at $90,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $580,013. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 51,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

