Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

