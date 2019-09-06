Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 767 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

NYSE TER traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 21,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,666. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

