Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ILPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,832. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.99%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

