Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 9,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $612.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

