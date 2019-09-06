Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $202,000 Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Science Applications International by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $6.72 on Friday, hitting $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $92.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

