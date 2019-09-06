Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $163,000 Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $375.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.06. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

