Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,906 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 83,324 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 192,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 315,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

DCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.76. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,832.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

