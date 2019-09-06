MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.51. 3,248,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,113,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a market cap of $1,050.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,704 shares of company stock worth $39,229,360. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.