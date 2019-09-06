Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MTX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 344,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,532. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 187,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,254,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

