Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,588,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.