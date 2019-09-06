Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is West Branch Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,861,479,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,822,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,789,348,000 after buying an additional 778,351 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,537,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,375,016,000 after buying an additional 150,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,704 shares of company stock worth $39,229,360. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.51. 3,248,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,113,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,050.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

