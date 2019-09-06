Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Michaels Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.31-2.42 EPS.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $990.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

