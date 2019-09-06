Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Michaels Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.31-2.42 EPS.
Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $990.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.
Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
