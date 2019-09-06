Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.30, 349,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 238,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.
In other Methode Electronics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $28,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 129,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
