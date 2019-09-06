Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.30, 349,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 238,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $28,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 129,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.