Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEOH. BidaskClub cut Methanex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. Methanex has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Methanex by 206.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

