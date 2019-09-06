Meritage Group LP Has $399.66 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Meritage Group LP lessened its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113,524 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 7.0% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.95% of Sherwin-Williams worth $399,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $534.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.72. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $539.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.40.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

