Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Meredith also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.88-0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,970. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. Meredith has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Meredith had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.99.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

