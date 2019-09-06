Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

MRCY stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $886,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Bass sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $445,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,394.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

