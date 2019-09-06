Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

MBWM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 396.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 49.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

