MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEGEF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.98. 92,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

