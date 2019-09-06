MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEGEF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.98. 92,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

