Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 1,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.01. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $209,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 147.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Matrix Service by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 19.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Matrix Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

