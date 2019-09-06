Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $285.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MLM. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.22 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.66.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $258.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.83. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,621 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,593 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $643,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 73.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

