Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 178,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 189.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 144,244 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.3% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 443,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 203,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cowen cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.58. 233,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,635. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.