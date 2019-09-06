Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

MNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of MNK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 25,413,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,877. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 840,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,636 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

