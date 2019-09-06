Magi (XMG) Price Hits $0.0361

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Magi has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Magi coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Magi has a market capitalization of $327,240.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Magi Profile

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,068,000 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

