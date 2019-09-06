Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 65.7% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 16,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $1.013 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

