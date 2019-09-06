MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 8.5%

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares were down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.34, approximately 584,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 329,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,931,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after buying an additional 160,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 268.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,671,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 98.6% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,608,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 798,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

