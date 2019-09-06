Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSG shares. ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $350.00 target price on Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,159. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $240.33 and a fifty-two week high of $317.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.75 and a 200-day moving average of $290.86.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 293.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 33.3% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,553,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at $20,279,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at $13,997,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

