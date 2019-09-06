Macquarie Lowers Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

