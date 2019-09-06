Luzich Partners Llc Sells 12,393 Shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 12,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $15,863.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,190,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luzich Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 5,209 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $6,771.70.

On Friday, August 23rd, Luzich Partners Llc sold 7,041 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $9,153.30.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Luzich Partners Llc sold 11,888 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $15,216.64.

On Friday, August 16th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 4,645 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $5,899.15.

On Monday, August 19th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 5,046 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,408.42.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 12,245 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $15,796.05.

On Thursday, August 8th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 224 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $282.24.

On Monday, August 12th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 13,982 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $17,896.96.

On Friday, July 26th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 3,800 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $5,054.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 10,014 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $13,919.46.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD remained flat at $$1.27 during midday trading on Friday. 1,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Innodata Inc has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

